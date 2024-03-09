Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Insider Sells $649,754.82 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Principal Co Lp Starboard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 6th, Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 150,000 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $1,225,500.00.

Green Dot Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GDOT opened at $8.75 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDOT. TheStreet cut Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Green Dot by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 22.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

