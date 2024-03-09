GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Stock to Split on Wednesday, March 13th (NASDAQ:FBL)

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 13th. The 6-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 13th.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FBL stock opened at $143.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $40.0223 per share. This represents a $480.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 333.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

