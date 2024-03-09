Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of GRNT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $787.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.
Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
