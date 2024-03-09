Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Announces Earnings Results

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GRNT stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Granite Ridge Resources has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $787.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,636,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 29,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,212,392 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 495.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 669,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 155.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1,595.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 338,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

