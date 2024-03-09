Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.35.

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market cap of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). On average, equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,726,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,061,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,635,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 367,306 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

