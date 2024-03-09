Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.31

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 2749646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,569,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 254,455 shares during the period.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

