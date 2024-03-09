Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.74

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.74 and last traded at $44.74, with a volume of 175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

