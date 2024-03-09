Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Minerals from $9.00 to $3.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.39. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

