GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $65.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $48.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,205,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,595 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 145,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,160,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,931,000 after acquiring an additional 838,355 shares in the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

