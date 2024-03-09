Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.33

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $62.31, with a volume of 4843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATH. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

