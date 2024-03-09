Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.33

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $62.31, with a volume of 4843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $816.05 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17.
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a boost from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF
Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile
The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
