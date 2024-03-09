Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.10

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 858837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
