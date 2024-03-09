Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.10

Shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.09, with a volume of 858837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.53.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is currently -29.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,834 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $330,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 7,414.8% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

