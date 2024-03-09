Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $129.63 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $123.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,528,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,064,000 after purchasing an additional 650,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,525,000 after buying an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,457,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

