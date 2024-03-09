Global Medical REIT Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 1,050.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $583.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 57.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

