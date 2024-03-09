Glenn Tobin Purchases 10,500 Shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Tobin purchased 10,500 shares of TruBridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TruBridge Price Performance

TBRG stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. TruBridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Tuesday.

TruBridge Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

