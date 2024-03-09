Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $441,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $87.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $97.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,825,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

