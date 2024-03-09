GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $9.10. GeoPark shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 267,648 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

GeoPark Stock Up 1.2 %

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $517.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Institutional Trading of GeoPark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in GeoPark by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Featured Stories

