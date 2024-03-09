Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

GRMN has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.71. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total transaction of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,571 shares of company stock worth $7,747,394 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Garmin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,189 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

