GAP (NYSE:GPS) Announces Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. GAP had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. GAP updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. GAP’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in GAP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

