Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock Holdings Lessened by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279,777 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.36% of Gannett worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GCI. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Gannett by 285.4% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Gannett by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 8,594,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after buying an additional 1,078,841 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gannett in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Gannett by 105.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GCI shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

