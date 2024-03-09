Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.320–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.0 million-$227.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.8 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Funko Price Performance
NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,012. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
Featured Stories
