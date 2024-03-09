Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.320–0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.0 million-$227.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.8 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,012. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other Funko news, CFO Steve Nave sold 6,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $44,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,451.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Funko by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Funko by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Funko by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

