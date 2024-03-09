Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 54.6%

Shares of Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report) rose 54.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 43.30 ($0.55). Approximately 7,885,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 597% from the average daily volume of 1,131,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

Funding Circle Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.97 million, a P/E ratio of -488.89 and a beta of 0.86.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

