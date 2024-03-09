Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Set at C$2.50 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Frontier Lithium Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of CVE FL opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. Frontier Lithium has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.54. The company has a market cap of C$184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.86.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

