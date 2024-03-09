Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) PT Set at C$2.50 by Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$2.50 price objective on Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Frontier Lithium in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Frontier Lithium Trading Down 9.0 %
Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Frontier Lithium Company Profile
Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.
