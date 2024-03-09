Frontera Energy Co. (FEC) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.06 on April 16th

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Frontera Energy Price Performance

FEC opened at C$8.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$689.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.99. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.32 and a 52-week high of C$14.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

