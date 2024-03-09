Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (ASX:FCG) Insider Keith Glennan Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited (ASX:FCG – Get Free Report) insider Keith Glennan bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$16,000.00 ($10,389.61).

Keith Glennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Keith Glennan purchased 200,000 shares of Freedom Care Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$36,200.00 ($23,506.49).

Freedom Care Group Holdings Limited provides care and support services to individuals with disabilities in Australia. The company offers allied health services, including speech therapy, psychology, podiatry, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, exercise physiology, dietetics, and chiropractic; core support services, such as social and community participation, in-home services, and garden and yard maintenance; and day program that supports people with disabilities to participate in community-based activities and develop new skills.

