Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

