Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.57

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.54, with a volume of 48728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $583.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

