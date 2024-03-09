Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,378,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 4.27% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $334,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 148.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 130,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 10.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $214,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FBIN opened at $81.48 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.31.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBIN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

