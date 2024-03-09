FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after purchasing an additional 862,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in FormFactor by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 581,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FormFactor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after acquiring an additional 435,063 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FormFactor Trading Down 4.0 %
NASDAQ:FORM opened at $44.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
