Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Trading Up 6.7%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.29 and last traded at $37.29. 55,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 180,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $235,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,988.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel C. Bartok sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $32,977.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,504 shares of company stock valued at $302,319 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 74,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 60,968 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 460.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Forestar Group by 90.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 180,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 85,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

