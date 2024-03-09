FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.11

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.11 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 2054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDF. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,016,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,640,000 after purchasing an additional 547,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 26.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,979 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

