FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.11

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.11 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 2054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.56.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.49.

Get FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 143.6% during the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $232,993,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $221,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.