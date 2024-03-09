FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) CAO Alissa B. Vickery Sells 2,794 Shares

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $811,126.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,234.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FLT opened at $294.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,555,000 after acquiring an additional 63,725 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,223.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading

