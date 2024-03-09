Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

