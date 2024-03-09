First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Raised to $26.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FWRG. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $444,844. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 22,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,356,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

