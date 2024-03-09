First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,428,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 15.50% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $821,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 349,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 102,040 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 328,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $17.56.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

