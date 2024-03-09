First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Stake Raised by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FICS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. 22,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,565. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.30. The company has a market cap of $82.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0623 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.