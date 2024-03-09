First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.31

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.31 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 5436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.23.

Get First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Industrials Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.