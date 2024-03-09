First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.89 and last traded at $108.68. 14,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 35,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.35.

Get First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $45,907,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after buying an additional 183,691 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 109,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,092,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.