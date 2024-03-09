First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,506,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820,761 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.52% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $862,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

