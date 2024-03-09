First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Acquired by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.65. 212,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,004. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.34. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

