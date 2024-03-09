First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Kuntal Kumar Verma Sells 787 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $125,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,920 shares in the company, valued at $787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Solar Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $161.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.