First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.34

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday. The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 131864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

First Pacific Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

