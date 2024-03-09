First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) EVP Sells $77,604.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $77,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares in the company, valued at $551,229.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.86.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Stories

