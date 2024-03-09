First Foundation Advisors Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $247,138,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

