First Foundation Advisors Sells 56 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 2.1 %

Synopsys stock traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $571.29. 724,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.58 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.