First Foundation Advisors Sells 301 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 13.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.3% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,225.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 296,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $257.18. The company had a trading volume of 842,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average is $214.75.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

