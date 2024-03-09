First Foundation Advisors Sells 178 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth about $6,568,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 161,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,488,000 after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 888,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.11. The firm has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

