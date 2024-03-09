First Foundation Advisors Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.52, for a total transaction of $3,787,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,636,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,924,638.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total transaction of $2,518,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $14,839,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $321,749,192 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.28. 4,851,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,125. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.00 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

