First Foundation Advisors Purchases 662 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

EFG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.07. 374,707 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

