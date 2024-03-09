First Foundation Advisors Invests $897,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 175,316 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 129,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 879,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,242. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $42.86.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 53.03% and a net margin of 50.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

