First Foundation Advisors Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Prologis were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,798,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 166,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.07. 2,942,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

